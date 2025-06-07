Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Leaders Unite in Eid-ul-Azha Greetings

Political leaders in Uttar Pradesh, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel, extended Eid-ul-Azha greetings, emphasizing social harmony and peace. Prominent figures from various parties, such as Akhilesh Yadav, Mayawati, and Ajay Rai, also shared their wishes, focusing on happiness, prosperity, and unity for the people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 07-06-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 15:56 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Political leaders in Uttar Pradesh across party lines extended their greetings and good wishes to the state's people on Eid-ul-Azha. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted the festival's role in promoting social harmony and unity.

Governor Anandiben Patel also expressed her greetings, hoping for happiness, peace, and prosperity, while maintaining an atmosphere of harmony within the state and the country. She conveyed this through the Raj Bhavan in an official statement.

Prominent leaders including Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party and Mayawati of the Bahujan Samaj Party took to social media to express their heartfelt greetings. They were joined by UP Congress chief Ajay Rai, who prayed for peace and progress nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

