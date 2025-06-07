Political Conspiracy or Crime? Arrests Spark Controversy in Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai accuses the government of orchestrating a political conspiracy following the arrest of two local Congress workers. Allegedly involved in robbery, theft, and molestation, the workers face charges after a woman's complaint. Rai claims this is aimed at defaming him.
- Country:
- India
In a dramatic turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai called out the arrests of two local party workers as a political conspiracy. The workers, accused of robbery, theft, and molestation, are believed to have close ties with Rai.
The arrests came after Sachina Khatoon alleged harassment and forced eviction from her boutique in Chetganj. She claimed Anand Pandey and Amit Pathak pressured her to vacate her shop following their landlord's demise during the pandemic.
Despite obtaining a stay order on eviction in May, Khatoon stated that Pandey and Pathak raided her shop. Rai claims the cases are politically motivated to tarnish his reputation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar MLA Mishri Lal Yadav Arrested Over 2019 Assault Case
Ex-NCP Leader and Son Arrested in Dowry Harassment Case
Scandal at Bandla Hydro Engineering College: Director Arrested for Sexual Harassment
Former NCP Leader and Son Arrested in Dowry Harassment and Suicide Case
Tragedy in Paschim Medinipur: A Young Life Lost Over Alleged Theft