Political Conspiracy or Crime? Arrests Spark Controversy in Uttar Pradesh

In a dramatic turn of events, Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Rai called out the arrests of two local party workers as a political conspiracy. The workers, accused of robbery, theft, and molestation, are believed to have close ties with Rai.

The arrests came after Sachina Khatoon alleged harassment and forced eviction from her boutique in Chetganj. She claimed Anand Pandey and Amit Pathak pressured her to vacate her shop following their landlord's demise during the pandemic.

Despite obtaining a stay order on eviction in May, Khatoon stated that Pandey and Pathak raided her shop. Rai claims the cases are politically motivated to tarnish his reputation.

