Jairam Ramesh Criticizes PM Modi Ahead of G7 Summit

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticized Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, referring to him as 'Swayam Udghoshit Vishwaguru' and questioning his portrayal of India as the third-largest economy. Ramesh speculated about Modi updating Canadian PM Mark Carney during the upcoming G7 Summit about India's economic status.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 17:11 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 17:11 IST
Jairam Ramesh
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday, labeling him 'Swayam Udghoshit Vishwaguru' and questioning his characterization of India as the world's third-largest economy.

Ramesh wondered if Modi would inform Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney of India's economic standing at the G7 Summit, as Carney had described India as the fifth-largest economy.

Modi, who has received an invitation to the G7 Summit, is set to participate again this year. Despite India's non-membership, its economic role and population influence justify its place at the table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

