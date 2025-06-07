Left Menu

Election Commission Debunks Maharashtra Poll Rigging Allegations

The Election Commission dismissed allegations of rigging in last year's Maharashtra Assembly polls after criticisms from Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. The EC stated that these claims undermine the poll process and electoral staff while highlighting that the polls were conducted according to legal procedures with little substantiated opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:13 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:13 IST
  • India

The Election Commission (EC) has firmly rejected claims of rigging in last year's Maharashtra Assembly polls, a response to allegations by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who accused the EC of conspiracy.

EC sources stated that such accusations defame the integrity of the electoral process and are disrespectful to the thousands of political representatives and poll staff involved in the election.

Pointing to the substantial voter turnout, the EC clarified the allegations of 'match-fixing' and voter fraud were unfounded, asserting the poll was conducted under the guidance of pertinent electoral laws, with minimal complaints filed by political parties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

