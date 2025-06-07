Election Commission Debunks Maharashtra Poll Rigging Allegations
The Election Commission dismissed allegations of rigging in last year's Maharashtra Assembly polls after criticisms from Opposition leader Rahul Gandhi. The EC stated that these claims undermine the poll process and electoral staff while highlighting that the polls were conducted according to legal procedures with little substantiated opposition.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission (EC) has firmly rejected claims of rigging in last year's Maharashtra Assembly polls, a response to allegations by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who accused the EC of conspiracy.
EC sources stated that such accusations defame the integrity of the electoral process and are disrespectful to the thousands of political representatives and poll staff involved in the election.
Pointing to the substantial voter turnout, the EC clarified the allegations of 'match-fixing' and voter fraud were unfounded, asserting the poll was conducted under the guidance of pertinent electoral laws, with minimal complaints filed by political parties.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Assembly
- polls
- Election
- Commission
- Rahul
- Gandhi
- rigging
- allegations
- democracy
ALSO READ
Rahul Gandhi Visits Poonch Amid Tensions: A Step Towards Unity
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Remarks on Operation Sindoor
Rahul Gandhi Challenges EAM Jaishankar Amidst Political Turmoil
Rahul Gandhi's Poonch Visit Amid Rising Tensions in Jammu and Kashmir
Rahul Gandhi Criticizes India's Foreign Policy Amid Tensions