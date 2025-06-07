Election Commission Debunks Maharashtra Poll Rigging Allegations

The Election Commission (EC) has firmly rejected claims of rigging in last year's Maharashtra Assembly polls, a response to allegations by Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, who accused the EC of conspiracy.

EC sources stated that such accusations defame the integrity of the electoral process and are disrespectful to the thousands of political representatives and poll staff involved in the election.

Pointing to the substantial voter turnout, the EC clarified the allegations of 'match-fixing' and voter fraud were unfounded, asserting the poll was conducted under the guidance of pertinent electoral laws, with minimal complaints filed by political parties.

