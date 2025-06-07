Left Menu

Firestorm Erupts Over Firhad Hakim's Controversial Remarks on PM Modi

West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim accused PM Narendra Modi of halting the Indian Army's Operation Sindoor due to fear of a 'big country', sparking BJP's criticism. BJP's Amit Malviya condemned Hakim's statement, calling it disgraceful and aligning it with influences from Pakistan, highlighting political tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-06-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 18:30 IST
West Bengal minister Firhad Hakim ignited controversy on Saturday by alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi halted the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor due to fear of a 'big country'. This prompted an immediate backlash from the BJP, which accused Hakim of speaking like a Pakistani leader.

BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya swiftly responded, sharing a video of the TMC functionary's remarks, and accusing Hakim of launching a 'disgraceful attack' on Modi under the direction of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. Hakim referred to the PM as a 'coward', claiming Modi could not take credit for Operation Sindoor.

The BJP's counter-narrative framed Hakim's comments as an attempt to undermine national interest by prioritizing partisan divides. Operation Sindoor itself involved Indian strikes on terror camps in Pakistan and disputed territories, with Indian officials denying US mediation in the ceasefire.

