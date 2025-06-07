Himachal's Road to Recovery: CM Sukhu's Blueprint for Progress
Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhu blamed the previous BJP government for the state's financial crisis due to unplanned spending and loans. To combat this, the Congress government plans tough economic measures, infrastructure projects, and development, aiming to make Himachal self-reliant and a solar-powered leader.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the previous BJP administration of plunging the state into a financial quagmire. Speaking in Una district, Sukhu alleged the former government overextended Himachal by acquiring loans and committing to reckless expenditures.
In a bold statement at a public meeting, Sukhu stated that under the BJP's 'double engine' narrative, there were only negligible improvements. To steer the state towards self-reliance, the present Congress government is prepared to take robust actions alongside Himachal's populace.
Highlighting progress, Sukhu announced significant solar investments in Una, making it the state's first solar-powered district. He urged attention to upcoming projects such as the Hoshiarpur-Nadaun road and emphasized infrastructure as key to development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
