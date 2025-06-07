Himachal's Road to Recovery: CM Sukhu's Blueprint for Progress

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has accused the previous BJP administration of plunging the state into a financial quagmire. Speaking in Una district, Sukhu alleged the former government overextended Himachal by acquiring loans and committing to reckless expenditures.

In a bold statement at a public meeting, Sukhu stated that under the BJP's 'double engine' narrative, there were only negligible improvements. To steer the state towards self-reliance, the present Congress government is prepared to take robust actions alongside Himachal's populace.

Highlighting progress, Sukhu announced significant solar investments in Una, making it the state's first solar-powered district. He urged attention to upcoming projects such as the Hoshiarpur-Nadaun road and emphasized infrastructure as key to development.

(With inputs from agencies.)