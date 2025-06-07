BJP Announces Kanad Purkayastha as Rajya Sabha Candidate
The BJP has named Kanad Purkayastha as its candidate for the Rajya Sabha election in Assam. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP State President Dilip Saikia expressed confidence in Purkayastha's ability to fulfill Assam's aspirations. The election for two seats is scheduled for June 19.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-06-2025 21:59 IST | Created: 07-06-2025 21:59 IST
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed Kanad Purkayastha as its contender for the Rajya Sabha elections from Assam. This announcement comes as the party seeks to retain its influence in the state.
Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP State President Dilip Saikia extended their congratulations to Purkayastha, expressing optimism about his potential to uphold the people's aspirations in the Rajya Sabha.
Set for June 19, the elections will determine the occupants of the two Rajya Sabha seats, previously held by BJP and its ally AGP, with expectations high for their continued dominion.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Shocking Arrest: Man Charged with Assaulting Horse in Nagpur
Global Academic Collaboration Soars: IIT Kharagpur Partners with TU Darmstadt
New Era in Forensic Education: Amit Shah Lays Foundation for NFSU Nagpur
Amit Shah Lauds Healthcare Advances at Nagpur’s Cancer Institute
Amit Shah Lays Foundation for Swasti Nivas and NFSU Campus in Nagpur