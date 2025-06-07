BJP Announces Kanad Purkayastha as Rajya Sabha Candidate

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) revealed Kanad Purkayastha as its contender for the Rajya Sabha elections from Assam. This announcement comes as the party seeks to retain its influence in the state.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and BJP State President Dilip Saikia extended their congratulations to Purkayastha, expressing optimism about his potential to uphold the people's aspirations in the Rajya Sabha.

Set for June 19, the elections will determine the occupants of the two Rajya Sabha seats, previously held by BJP and its ally AGP, with expectations high for their continued dominion.

(With inputs from agencies.)