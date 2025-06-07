Zia Yusuf's Sudden Resignation Shakes Reform UK Party
Zia Yusuf, former chair of Reform UK, resigned due to job exhaustion. His departure follows disputes over a proposed burqa ban and internal party tensions. Yusuf will oversee the UK DOGE team to reduce council spending, while continuing to assist Nigel Farage in policy, fundraising, and media outreach.
Zia Yusuf announced his return to Reform UK just two days after stepping down as its chair. His resignation came amid exhaustion and a dispute over a proposed burqa ban by a party lawmaker. Yusuf, a businessman and non-lawmaker, resigned on Thursday following the conflict over the policy stance.
Appointed by party leader Nigel Farage last year, Yusuf aimed to professionalize the party, which now leads Labour in polls. Yet, the departure of key members has raised concerns about the party's unity as the next election looms.
Despite stepping down, Yusuf will lead the 'UK DOGE team' inspired by Elon Musk, aiming to cut wasteful council spending. Farage confirmed Yusuf will remain active in policy, fundraising, and media roles, crucial for Reform's election strategy.
