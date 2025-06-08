Left Menu

Germany and India Solidify Strategic Partnership Against Terrorism

Germany has reiterated its solid support for India in combatting terrorism, amid escalating tensions with Pakistan. Led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, an Indian parliamentary delegation toured Germany to strengthen the India-Germany Strategic Partnership, emphasizing a shared commitment to halting terrorism and promoting global peace.

Germany has reiterated its unwavering support for India's battle against terrorism. This declaration comes amidst escalating tensions with Pakistan over the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which resulted in 26 casualties.

During an official visit by an Indian parliamentary delegation, led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad, Germany echoed India's zero-tolerance stance on terrorism. Both nations emphasized their commitment to a rule-based international order, democratic values, and collective action against terror threats.

The delegation's visit coincided with rising Indo-Pakistani tensions, following India's response to the Pahalgam incident. Through this diplomatic engagement, Germany and India aim to deepen their strategic partnership and collaborate on security, democracy, and human rights issues.

