Jaishankar's European Tour: Strengthening Diplomatic Ties

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar began a significant European tour on Sunday, focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with France, the EU, and Belgium. This visit marks a robust assertion of India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism in the wake of recent cross-border attacks.

His first stop is France, where discussions with Jean Noel Barrot, Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, aim to fortify the already strong relationship between the two nations. Jaishankar's itinerary includes a strategic dialogue in Marseille as part of the inaugural Mediterranean Raisina Dialogue.

In Brussels, the minister will engage in high-level talks with EU leaders, emphasizing India's strategic partnership with the European Union. Jaishankar's visit concludes in Belgium, where he will explore avenues to deepen socio-economic ties, including trade and investment opportunities with Deputy Prime Minister Maxime Prevot.

