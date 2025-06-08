Samajwadi Party MP Calls Power Theft Case 'Politically Motivated' Amid Legal Developments

Samajwadi Party MP from Sambhal, Zia Ur Rehman Barq, has vehemently denied the electricity theft charges against him, branding them as 'absolutely baseless' and accusing them of being politically motivated. Speaking to ANI, Barq highlighted that his residence has been deprived of power for six months, raising concerns about the integrity of electricity officials in Uttar Pradesh.

Barq stated that the Allahabad High Court provided some relief after finding that the case was improperly filed. The court stayed an order demanding approximately Rs 2 crore for his electrical bill, accusing him of unauthorized electricity use for 4138 days. Justice Saumitra Dayal Singh and Justice Sandeep Jain directed the restoration of power to Barq's home in Sambhal, disconnected since December 2024.

In a separate case, the Allahabad High Court upheld a decision to conduct a survey at the Shahi Jama Masjid, dismissing objections from the Muslim side. Advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain explained that the court asserted its authority and criticized those questioning the legal process. Jain noted the court's judgment as a reaffirmation of judicial procedure and authority.