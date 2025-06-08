Election Tensions: Poonawalla Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Claims

BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla has voiced strong criticism against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that his remarks about Bihar's upcoming Assembly elections signal a foreseeable defeat for the Congress party. "Comments like those made by Rahul Gandhi and his party on the Indian Army are clear indicators of their impending loss in Bihar," Poonawalla told ANI.

Poonawalla claims Gandhi and his party are pre-emptively making excuses for their anticipated defeat by "shifting the blame." He further targeted Gandhi's criticism of the Election Commission, claiming that it reflects a belief that the Gandhi family operates above constitutional protocols. "Despite receiving factual responses from the Election Commission multiple times, Rahul Gandhi maintains that his family system surpasses constitutional systems," Poonawalla asserted.

Adding to the critique, Poonawalla lambasted Gandhi's family, arguing that a family known for undermining constitutional institutions should refrain from accusing others of 'match-fixing.' This follows Gandhi's allegations of election rigging in Maharashtra, which he claims was a precursor to potential rigging in Bihar elections.