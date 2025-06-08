LGBTQ+ Rally at the Lincoln Memorial: Defending Decades of Progress

This Sunday marks a significant moment for LGBTQ+ activists as they gather for a political rally at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington. The event, part of the broader WorldPride celebration, seeks to defend decades of progress in LGBTQ+ rights while actively opposing setbacks experienced during Donald Trump's presidency.

Saturday's parade, festive in nature, contrasts with Sunday's rally, poised to become the focal point of the weeks-long global celebration. Amidst heightened tensions over LGBTQ+ rights in the U.S., speakers are expected to criticize Trump for policies limiting transgender rights and dismantling diversity programs.

Although the Trump administration cites the appointment of openly gay officials as proof of inclusivity, transgender supporters plan to march from the Human Rights Campaign headquarters to the memorial. They aim to protest Trump's rhetoric and laws restricting transgender healthcare, arguing for the protection of transgender rights across the nation.