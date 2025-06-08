Tejashwi Yadav Accuses Government of Undermining Electoral Integrity

Tejashwi Yadav, a prominent leader from the RJD, leveled accusations against the Narendra Modi administration on Sunday, claiming that constitutional bodies, notably the Election Commission (EC), are being manipulated.

Yadav alleged that the BJP had inside knowledge of election schedules before they were released. He also questioned the fairness of the 2020 state assembly polls and echoed similar concerns about future elections, as raised by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Yadav emphasized the necessity for constitutional bodies to operate independently to ensure justice. He cast doubts over the fairness of the 2020 elections, where unexpected reversals in winners were noted. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has dismissed allegations of rigging in the recent Maharashtra elections.

