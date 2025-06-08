Left Menu

Chief Minister Naidu Stands Against Derogatory Remarks on Amaravati Women

Andhra Pradesh CM N Chandrababu Naidu condemns derogatory remarks made by journalists against women in Amaravati. Despite democratic rejection of such perspectives, Naidu emphasizes the need for accountability. He criticizes opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's silence and promises strict action to uphold women's dignity and pride.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 08-06-2025 16:36 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 16:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, strongly condemned derogatory comments allegedly made by journalists about the women of Amaravati. Speaking on social media platform 'X', Naidu highlighted the cultural value placed on women among Telugu people, asserting that such remarks assault every woman's dignity.

The controversy emerged when a journalist on a vernacular news channel reportedly made discourteous statements targeting Amaravati, sparking a protest march by local women. Naidu criticized the absence of a response from YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, opposition leader and YSRCP chief, describing it as troubling.

The Chief Minister vowed strict action against those responsible, stressing the NDA government's dedication to preserving women's respect. He stated that this mindset had already been rejected democratically and called for accountability and an apology to prevent the continuation of such a culture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

