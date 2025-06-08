Left Menu

Karnataka Opposition Demands Accountability for Stadium Stampede Tragedy

Karnataka's Opposition leader R Ashoka demands a special legislative session to discuss the June 4 stampede tragedy that killed 11 people during an IPL victory celebration. He calls for accountability, increased compensation for victims' families, and criticizes the government's handling of the event's security warnings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 18:29 IST
Karnataka Opposition Demands Accountability for Stadium Stampede Tragedy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The leader of the Opposition in the Karnataka Assembly, R Ashoka, has called for a special session of the state legislature to address the June 4 stampede tragedy that resulted in 11 deaths during an RCB IPL victory celebration. Ashoka emphasized the importance of accountability and answers for the bereaved families seeking justice.

Ashoka, from the BJP, reiterated his demand for Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy CM D K Shivakumar's resignation, citing their failure to properly address the situation and enhance compensation for the victims' families. He criticized the government for ignoring police warnings and recklessly proceeding with the event.

The stampede occurred at a celebration in front of the Chinnaswamy Stadium, where excessive crowding, security mismanagement, and ignored warnings contributed to the tragedy. Ashoka pledged his party's support, urging for a thorough investigation led by a sitting High Court judge to ensure justice and prevent future occurrences.

(With inputs from agencies.)

