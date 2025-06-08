Left Menu

Tribute to Maganti Gopinath: A Political Luminary's Final Journey

Maganti Gopinath, BRS MLA from Jubilee Hills, has passed away at 63 due to a heart attack. Known for defeating Congress's Mohd Azharuddin in the 2023 Telangana polls, Gopinath's political journey included stints with TDP and BRS. His funeral was attended by various political leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 08-06-2025 19:14 IST | Created: 08-06-2025 19:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maganti Gopinath, the acclaimed BRS MLA from Jubilee Hills, died early Sunday following a heart attack at a private hospital. The 63-year-old leader was widely known for his political acumen, having defeated Congress leader Mohd Azharuddin in the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

Hospital authorities confirmed that Gopinath, who was admitted on June 5 after a significant cardiac event, was declared deceased at 5.45 am. His career spanned multiple parties, beginning with the TDP, where he served as the Hyderabad unit president before joining the ruling BRS in 2016. He was re-elected to the Assembly on a BRS ticket in both 2018 and 2023.

Several political dignitaries, including Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, paid their respects at Gopinath's residence. The MLA's funeral, attended by prominent leaders, was conducted with state honours at the 'Maha Prasthanam' crematorium on Sunday evening.

