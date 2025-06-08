Dismantling the DMK: Shah's Political Crusade in Tamil Nadu

Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, launched a scathing attack on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu during a recent address in Madurai. Targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin and his administration, Shah cited several alleged scams, including a Rs 4,600 crore sand mining debacle and inefficiencies in a Rs 450 crore nutrition kit initiative.

Shah, speaking to BJP party officials, painted a stark picture of Tamil Nadu under DMK's rule, emphasizing corruption and unfulfilled promises as the main issues. He attributed the state's struggling public sectors and the tragic Kallakurichi hooch incident as indictments of the current government.

With confidence, Shah declared the BJP-AIADMK alliance as the state's future, forecasting its victory in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. He urged party members to remain steadfast in their mission, encouraging a transformative political shift in both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.

(With inputs from agencies.)