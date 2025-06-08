Dismantling the DMK: Shah's Political Crusade in Tamil Nadu
Union Home Minister Amit Shah critiqued the DMK government in Tamil Nadu for its alleged corruption and inefficiency. He expressed confidence in BJP-AIADMK forming the government in the 2026 Assembly elections. Shah emphasized the public's role in displacing the DMK and highlighted BJP's commitment to transformation.
- Country:
- India
Amit Shah, India's Union Home Minister, launched a scathing attack on the DMK government in Tamil Nadu during a recent address in Madurai. Targeting Chief Minister M K Stalin and his administration, Shah cited several alleged scams, including a Rs 4,600 crore sand mining debacle and inefficiencies in a Rs 450 crore nutrition kit initiative.
Shah, speaking to BJP party officials, painted a stark picture of Tamil Nadu under DMK's rule, emphasizing corruption and unfulfilled promises as the main issues. He attributed the state's struggling public sectors and the tragic Kallakurichi hooch incident as indictments of the current government.
With confidence, Shah declared the BJP-AIADMK alliance as the state's future, forecasting its victory in the upcoming 2026 Assembly elections. He urged party members to remain steadfast in their mission, encouraging a transformative political shift in both Tamil Nadu and West Bengal.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Amit Shah
- DMK
- Tamil Nadu
- corruption
- NDA
- BJP
- AIADMK
- elections
- 2026
- Stalin
ALSO READ
Pentagon's New Escort Mandate: A Blow to Press Freedom?
BJP MP Sarangi Criticizes Pakistan's Attempts to Destabilize Peace Post-Article 370
Lahore Qalandars Dominate to Enter PSL Final: The Cricketing Conquerors
BJP MP Brij Lal Highlights Pakistan's Terror Links in All-Party Japan Delegation
AI-driven health monitoring sets new standard for 6G hospital networks