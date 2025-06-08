BSP Warns Against Fake 'IT Cell' Social Media Profiles
Akash Anand, BSP Chief National Coordinator, clarified that the party doesn't have an IT Cell and cautioned people about fake social media profiles. He urged members to focus on strengthening committees and promoting the party's ideology through cadre camps, a strategy emphasized by BSP Chief Mayawati.
The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) has raised concerns about unauthorized social media activities falsely under its guise. Chief National Coordinator Akash Anand, in a public statement, warned against fake profiles soliciting personal details under the pretense of an 'IT Cell'.
Highlighting the absence of any such institution within the BSP, Anand expressed surprise at the misleading attempts to associate these fraudulent activities with his name. He reiterated the party's commitment to its foundational principles, relying on a grassroots approach rather than digital campaigns.
Emphasizing the role of cadre camps, Anand conveyed instructions from BSP Chief Mayawati to strengthen party committees and further its mission through organized, local efforts instead of unauthorized online endeavors.
