India's Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties and Combating Terrorism

An all-party Indian parliamentary delegation, spearheaded by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, has concluded its diplomatic mission in the United States. This visit was aimed at reiterating India's firm stance against terrorism, particularly focusing on threats emanating from Pakistan.

The delegation, which included representatives from various political parties, met with US Vice President J D Vance and Deputy Secretary of State Christopher Landau. The discussions centered around India's Operation Sindoor, a retaliatory measure following the Pahalgam terrorist attack that resulted in 26 casualties. The delegation also engaged with influential lawmakers and members of the Indian-American community to further emphasize India's strategic interests.

The meetings underscored a deepening US-India partnership, with both nations committing to expand their strategic and commercial ties. The delegation's tour spanned multiple countries, culminating in the US, marking a concerted effort by India to strengthen international alliances against terrorism.