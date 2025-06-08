BJP MLA Counters Rahul Gandhi's Poll Rigging Allegations

BJP MLA Hemanga Thakuria vehemently criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday for his assertions regarding electoral malpractices by the Election Commission, labeling the accusations as unfounded. According to Thakuria, the decline of the Congress party lies in its refusal to acknowledge BJP's widespread electoral victories, particularly in Maharashtra.

Speaking to ANI, Thakuria dismissed Gandhi's allegations of EVM manipulation and administrative bias, arguing that the victories achieved by the Congress in Karnataka and Telangana prove otherwise. He pointed to the overwhelming public support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi across the nation as a key factor underpinning BJP's success.

Emphasizing the BJP's dominance in Maharashtra, Thakuria stated, "Rahul Gandhi must recognize the people's backing for PM Modi. The BJP's success in Maharashtra is a testament to public satisfaction. Gandhi often raises issues with EVMs and alleged administrative shortcomings, yet Congress wins in different states belie these claims."

Thakuria's remarks coincided with criticisms by other political figures, such as Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, who dismissed Gandhi's allegations as "fake narratives." On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi published a controversial article accusing the Maharashtra Assembly elections last year of being rigged, warning of similar maneuvers in future elections in Bihar and beyond.

In his publication, Gandhi detailed a five-step blueprint claiming systematic election manipulation, including panel rigging, voter roll tampering, and targeting specific areas for inflated turnouts. He described this as "match-fixing," cautioning against the fallout such actions have on democratic institutions and public trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)