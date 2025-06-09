Massive Rally in Madrid Demands Prime Minister's Resignation
Spain's opposition party, the Popular Party, led a large protest in Madrid against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The rally called for Sanchez's resignation and new elections, spurred by alleged corruption involving Sanchez's associates. Investigations are ongoing, targeting a former Cabinet member, Sanchez's wife, and his brother.
In a significant display of public dissent, tens of thousands gathered in Madrid on Sunday to support Spain's opposition party. Their demand: the immediate resignation of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the organization of new elections.
The protest, orchestrated by the Popular Party under the banner 'Mafia or democracy,' stemmed from corruption allegations involving individuals connected to Sanchez. These accusations have sparked widespread concern and criticism among various factions.
Prime Minister Sanchez is under scrutiny with ongoing investigations targeting individuals closely associated with him, including a former minister and his immediate family. As the legal probes advance, the political pressure on Sanchez continues to escalate.
