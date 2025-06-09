Left Menu

Massive Rally in Madrid Demands Prime Minister's Resignation

Spain's opposition party, the Popular Party, led a large protest in Madrid against Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez. The rally called for Sanchez's resignation and new elections, spurred by alleged corruption involving Sanchez's associates. Investigations are ongoing, targeting a former Cabinet member, Sanchez's wife, and his brother.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Madrid | Updated: 09-06-2025 01:03 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 01:03 IST
Massive Rally in Madrid Demands Prime Minister's Resignation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Spain

In a significant display of public dissent, tens of thousands gathered in Madrid on Sunday to support Spain's opposition party. Their demand: the immediate resignation of socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and the organization of new elections.

The protest, orchestrated by the Popular Party under the banner 'Mafia or democracy,' stemmed from corruption allegations involving individuals connected to Sanchez. These accusations have sparked widespread concern and criticism among various factions.

Prime Minister Sanchez is under scrutiny with ongoing investigations targeting individuals closely associated with him, including a former minister and his immediate family. As the legal probes advance, the political pressure on Sanchez continues to escalate.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

Political Turmoil: Colombian Senator Wounded in Campaign Rally Shooting

 Colombia
2
Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

Tensions Rise as Chinese Vessel Runs Aground Near Philippine-Occupied Island

 Global
3
DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

DeChambeau: Golf's Everyman Making History at the U.S. Open

 United States
4
SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

SpaceX Contracts in Jeopardy Amid Musk-Trump Feud

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Countries with weak education systems face highest job automation risk

Midsize and large firms boost small business growth in U.S. labor markets

Global droughts worsen as warming atmosphere intensifies water stress

Public health investment is key to reducing healthcare burden in Africa

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025