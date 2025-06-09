Left Menu

Seoul Court Postpones Trial of President Lee Jae-myung Indefinitely

A trial of South Korean President Lee Jae-myung, accused of violating election law in 2022, has been indefinitely postponed. The court cited Article 84 of the Constitution, which protects sitting presidents from prosecution. Legal experts are split on the law's application to ongoing cases prosecuted before election.

  • South Korea

A Seoul court announced on Monday the indefinite postponement of President Lee Jae-myung's trial regarding accusations of election law violations during his 2022 campaign. The trial was initially scheduled for June 18, but no new date has been set.

The decision comes following South Korea's constitutional Article 84, which states that a sitting president cannot be subjected to criminal prosecution for most crimes while in office. The interpretation of this article remains contentious, as legal experts debate its applicability to ongoing trials initiated prior to Lee's election.

Additionally, the ruling Democratic Party plans to introduce a bill to suspend current trials against the president, raising potential constitutional questions. As the debate continues, the Constitutional Court might be asked to evaluate the bill's legality.

