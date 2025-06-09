Left Menu

Controversy Erupts as Ex-President Abdul Hamid Returns to Bangladesh

Abdul Hamid, Bangladesh's former president, returned from medical treatment abroad amidst controversy. Accused in a murder case, his exit had sparked protests and led to disciplinary action against airport officials. Authorities suspended two officers for negligence, raising questions about the political dynamics surrounding his travel privileges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 09-06-2025 13:24 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 13:24 IST
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Abdul Hamid, the former president of Bangladesh, returned to the country on Monday following medical treatment overseas, amidst a cloud of controversy. Media outlets reported that he arrived at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the early hours.

His departure to Thailand in May sparked protests from the student group Students Against Discrimination (SAD), as Hamid was permitted to leave the country despite being implicated in a murder case. According to reports, the 81-year-old was brought in a wheelchair and accompanied by his family members.

In response, Bangladeshi authorities had vowed punitive measures against those responsible for allowing his departure. Consequently, two police officers were suspended and another was reassigned due to negligence at airport immigration, highlighting the sensitive political landscape.

