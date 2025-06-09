DMK Unfazed by BJP's Influence in Tamil Nadu: Raja's Bold Claims

Senior DMK leader A Raja asserted that the Dravidian party remains unfazed by the political moves of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Speaking at a press conference, Raja confidently declared that BJP's influence would not penetrate Tamil Nadu.

Raja responded to recent remarks by Amit Shah criticizing the DMK, labeling them as blatant lies. He highlighted that the Dravidian ideology serves as an effective counter-narrative to BJP's influence, ensuring that Tamil Nadu remains resilient to the saffron party's divisive rhetoric.

As Tamil Nadu prepares for upcoming assembly polls, Raja emphasized the state's commitment to Dravidian values, contrasting it with other regions like Delhi and Maharashtra. He also criticized BJP's attempts to create communal tensions via events like the Lord Muruga conference in Madurai.

(With inputs from agencies.)