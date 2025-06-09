Maharashtra Congress Chief Challenges Modi Government's 11-Year Development Claims
Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal demanded the Modi government provide a detailed account of its 11-year governance achievements, addressing international standards like those of UNICEF and WHO. He criticized the government for unmet promises on job creation, farmers' income, and smart cities, urging accountability and transparency.
Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshwardhan Sapkal has called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government to deliver a comprehensive account of its developmental achievements over the past 11 years. Sapkal's remarks came in response to government advertisements celebrating its 11-year tenure.
Speaking to media in Nagpur, Sapkal urged the government to reference parameters established by international organizations such as UNICEF, the World Bank, and WHO. He highlighted key areas requiring transparency, including happiness and human development indexes, as well as employment opportunities.
Sapkal criticized the Modi administration for failing to fulfill promises such as creating 2 crore jobs, doubling farmers' income, and implementing the Swaminathan Commission's recommendations. Regarding potential alliances with the NCP and MNS, he deemed it an internal matter, affirming the Congress's commitment to the INDIA bloc and the upcoming local elections.
