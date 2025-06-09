11 Years of Transformative Leadership: The Modi Era

Left Menu

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated the 11-year tenure of PM Modi's government, highlighting achievements in public service and self-reliance. They emphasized India's progress in infrastructure, healthcare, and defense under Modi's leadership. The Cabinet praised the socio-economic and cultural advancements realized during this period.

New Delhi | Updated: 09-06-2025 17:52 IST
The 11-year tenure of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has been hailed as a 'golden period' by Home Minister Amit Shah, emphasizing its transformative impact on public service. His endorsement was echoed by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, who highlighted India's unwavering commitment to safeguarding national integrity, bolstered by economic and defense advancements.

Cabinet ministers and National Democratic Alliance leaders remarked on the government's impactful measures bolstering economic rejuvenation, social justice, and cultural pride. Union Minister Chirag Paswan praised the unprecedented socio-economic changes, while Nitin Gadkari lauded Modi's inclusive leadership that modernized infrastructure and empowered communities.

The Modi-led administration was commended for its successful implementation of welfare schemes such as 'Swachh Bharat Abhiyan' and 'Ayushman Bharat', facilitating nationwide socio-economic progress. As India positions itself among top global economies, the administration continues to focus on infrastructural advancements and global leadership under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

