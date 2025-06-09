India-China Tensions Ease: A New Era for RIC Cooperation
Tensions between India and China have significantly eased, according to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. This positive development could relaunch the stalled work of the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika, pushing towards a multi-polar architecture in Eurasia. Lavrov hopes for resumed trilateral cooperation amid easing border tensions.
The long-standing tensions between India and China appear to have eased substantially, allowing for the potential resumption of the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika's work, announced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday.
Speaking at the Forum of the Future-2050, Lavrov indicated the RIC restart could be a pivotal step in developing a multi-polar Eurasian architecture. Expressing hope over recent border stabilization between India and China, Lavrov has been coordinating with Chinese and Indian counterparts to revive diplomacy post a few years of dormancy.
Lavrov underscored the influential role that Russia and China must play in fostering a pan-continental process. Meanwhile, dialogue is recommended between Pakistan and India to strengthen mutual trust, and recent diplomatic engagements signal a renewed regional climate following last year's consensus reached by the leaders of India and China.
