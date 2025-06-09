India-China Tensions Ease: A New Era for RIC Cooperation

The long-standing tensions between India and China appear to have eased substantially, allowing for the potential resumption of the Russia-India-China (RIC) troika's work, announced Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Monday.

Speaking at the Forum of the Future-2050, Lavrov indicated the RIC restart could be a pivotal step in developing a multi-polar Eurasian architecture. Expressing hope over recent border stabilization between India and China, Lavrov has been coordinating with Chinese and Indian counterparts to revive diplomacy post a few years of dormancy.

Lavrov underscored the influential role that Russia and China must play in fostering a pan-continental process. Meanwhile, dialogue is recommended between Pakistan and India to strengthen mutual trust, and recent diplomatic engagements signal a renewed regional climate following last year's consensus reached by the leaders of India and China.

(With inputs from agencies.)