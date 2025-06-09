Italian Referendum: Voter Apathy Strengthens Meloni Government

In a significant political development, Italy witnessed alarmingly low voter turnout, defeating opposition-backed referendum proposals targeting citizenship law changes and job protection enhancements. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's coalition heralded the result as a governmental triumph.

With polling data showing a meager 30% voter participation, the referendum failed to reach the required quorum for legal enforcement. This outcome strengthens Meloni's position since the opposition sought to use the vote as a referendum on her governance.

The referendum's defeat is a setback for center-left opposition parties and trade unions, who aimed to reduce the residency requirement for citizenship and address the labor market. The low turnout highlights challenges faced by the opposition in effectively contesting Meloni's administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)