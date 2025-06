Modi Meets Multi-Party Delegations Post Operation Sindoor

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will engage in discussions with multi-party delegations on Tuesday evening, as they return from global outreach missions post-Operation Sindoor. These delegates, representing a wide political spectrum, will provide feedback on their mission outcomes.

Over 50 participants, including current and former MPs and ex-diplomats, formed seven delegations. Their tours spanned 33 foreign capitals and the European Union, promoting India's position on international platforms regarding Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

Chaired by prominent MPs across political lines, including Congress's Shashi Tharoor and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, the delegations aimed to demonstrate national unity. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has lauded these efforts, highlighting India's consolidated fight against terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)