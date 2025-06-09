Battle of Allegations: Assam Congress vs. BJP in Spy Scandal
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi demanded an apology from Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma by September 10 for accusing Gogoi's British wife of ISI links. The BJP insists on having evidence, escalating political tensions in Assam. Gogoi remarked on upcoming Assembly elections amid ongoing social media scrutiny.
Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has issued an ultimatum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding an apology for allegations against his British wife. Sarma stands accused of linking Gogoi's spouse with Pakistan's ISI, asserting the possession of documentary proof to support his claims.
Gogoi, participating in his first visit to the Assam Assembly in his new role, observed the proceedings from the Speaker's Gallery. The atmosphere has been charged with escalating accusations and political counterattacks, as Gogoi addressed the media outside the Assembly.
With Assembly elections approaching, Gogoi mentioned that more details about his family may surface online, attributing this to the BJP IT cell. The ultimate decision, he states, lies with the voters, determining if personal allegations outweigh critical public issues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
