Battle of Allegations: Assam Congress vs. BJP in Spy Scandal

Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi has issued an ultimatum to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, demanding an apology for allegations against his British wife. Sarma stands accused of linking Gogoi's spouse with Pakistan's ISI, asserting the possession of documentary proof to support his claims.

Gogoi, participating in his first visit to the Assam Assembly in his new role, observed the proceedings from the Speaker's Gallery. The atmosphere has been charged with escalating accusations and political counterattacks, as Gogoi addressed the media outside the Assembly.

With Assembly elections approaching, Gogoi mentioned that more details about his family may surface online, attributing this to the BJP IT cell. The ultimate decision, he states, lies with the voters, determining if personal allegations outweigh critical public issues.

