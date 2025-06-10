Left Menu

Activists Seized in Gaza-Bound Mission

Twelve activists, including Greta Thunberg, were seized by Israeli authorities after their Gaza-bound vessel was intercepted. They underwent medical checks in Ashdod and are expected to be transferred to a detention facility before deportation. The foreign ministry shared images of Thunberg at the port on social media.

Twelve activists, led by climate activist Greta Thunberg, were taken into custody after their vessel aiming to reach Gaza was captured by Israeli authorities. They disembarked in Ashdod, undergoing medical assessments to confirm their well-being.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry released photos of the incident, showcasing Thunberg at the Ashdod port. These actions follow the interception of the activists' boat.

The activists are slated for transfer to a detention facility and will face deportation from Israel after their capture from the Gaza-bound mission.

