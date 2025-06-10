Left Menu

Marines in Los Angeles: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Escalates

The U.S. military will deploy approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests over President Trump's immigration policies. This move, not invoking the Insurrection Act, has sparked controversy, particularly among Democrats, and highlights tensions between federal efforts and California's opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 02:20 IST
Marines in Los Angeles: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Escalates
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant move, roughly 700 U.S. Marines are being sent to Los Angeles as a temporary measure amidst protests over President Trump's stringent immigration policies. This deployment, intended to supplement National Guard forces, marks a rare domestic use of military personnel for policing activities.

A U.S. official, under anonymity, clarified that while the Insurrection Act hasn't been invoked, the situation is fluid, changing with the dynamics on the ground. Historically, Marines are known for their overseas interventions and domestic deployments during major disasters, making this police-related deployment controversial.

The response has sparked fierce criticism, especially from Democrats. California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced legal steps against the federal actions, labeling it as an overreach of power. Meanwhile, the federal deployment remains a contentious point as violence flares, challenging the balance between state and federal authority.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025