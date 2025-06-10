Marines in Los Angeles: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Escalates
The U.S. military will deploy approximately 700 Marines to Los Angeles in response to protests over President Trump's immigration policies. This move, not invoking the Insurrection Act, has sparked controversy, particularly among Democrats, and highlights tensions between federal efforts and California's opposition.
In a significant move, roughly 700 U.S. Marines are being sent to Los Angeles as a temporary measure amidst protests over President Trump's stringent immigration policies. This deployment, intended to supplement National Guard forces, marks a rare domestic use of military personnel for policing activities.
A U.S. official, under anonymity, clarified that while the Insurrection Act hasn't been invoked, the situation is fluid, changing with the dynamics on the ground. Historically, Marines are known for their overseas interventions and domestic deployments during major disasters, making this police-related deployment controversial.
The response has sparked fierce criticism, especially from Democrats. California Governor Gavin Newsom has announced legal steps against the federal actions, labeling it as an overreach of power. Meanwhile, the federal deployment remains a contentious point as violence flares, challenging the balance between state and federal authority.
(With inputs from agencies.)
