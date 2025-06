FTC Commissioner Resigns Amid Legal Battle Over Dismissal

In a significant development at the U.S. Federal Trade Commission, Alvaro Bedoya, one of the two Democratic commissioners, has announced his resignation. This move comes in response to ethics guidelines following his dismissal challenge against President Donald Trump's decision.

Bedoya emphasized his commitment to family as a vital responsibility, stating, "I love this work, but I'm not getting paid for it. My number one job is to take care of my family." Despite stepping down, he remains actively involved as a plaintiff contesting his firing.

The FTC currently operates under Republican leadership, with three members steering the institution's policies and decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)