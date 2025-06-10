Left Menu

Mark Green to Resign from Congress for Private Sector Role

Republican U.S. Representative Mark Green will resign from Congress to pursue an opportunity in the private sector after the House votes on President Trump's tax and spending bill. His resignation narrows the Republican majority in the House. Green is a former army veteran and has served since 2018.

Republican U.S. House Representative Mark Green announced his decision to resign from Congress, a move sparked by an enticing offer from the private sector. Green intends to step down after the House votes on President Donald Trump's expansive tax and spending bill.

In a statement, Green, who leads the House Committee on Homeland Security, expressed his excitement about the private sector opportunity, informing the Speaker and the House of his impending resignation. This departure will reduce the Republican majority in the House to 219-212, significantly affecting Speaker Mike Johnson's legislative maneuverability.

Green, a 60-year-old army veteran with service in Iraq and Afghanistan, has represented Tennessee's 7th District since his 2018 election. The Republican-dominated Senate is currently reviewing Trump's budget package and is poised to propose substantial amendments before returning it to the House.

