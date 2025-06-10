Trump's Travel Ban Takes Effect: Impact and Reactions

President Donald Trump's new travel ban affecting citizens from multiple countries took effect on Monday, characterized by heightened scrutiny at American airports without the upheaval seen in 2017. Travelers with valid visas reported additional checks before gaining entry, reflecting a more meticulous implementation of the policy.

This measure, primarily targeting African and Middle Eastern nations, has been met with criticism. Groups like Oxfam America condemned it as a divisive tactic that vilifies communities seeking refuge in the United States, arguing that national security concerns are being overstated.

The ban does not annul existing visas, yet travelers from affected countries may face additional hurdles. Some Venezuelans altered travel plans, and the transitional Haitian government hopes to remove Haiti from the list. President Trump's updated approach is seen as a strategic move to avoid previous legal challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)