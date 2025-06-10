Left Menu

Assassination Attempt on Colombian Candidate Miguel Uribe Stirs Political Tensions

Colombian conservative presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe is in critical condition after a shooting at a rally. The attack has amplified political tension, with criticism directed at President Gustavo Petro. Allegations of insufficient security measures and the involvement of a minor suspect have added complexity to the situation.

  • Colombia

Colombian conservative presidential candidate Miguel Uribe remains in critical condition after being shot at a rally, escalating political tensions across the nation. The 39-year-old senator, who was shot on Saturday in Bogotá, has undergone brain surgery with minimal response to treatment, according to hospital officials.

Hundreds of supporters congregated outside the hospital in solidarity, while some directed blame at President Gustavo Petro, alleging his rhetoric fostered a hostile environment. The attempted assassination has revived memories of Colombia's violent 1990s and poses questions on national security policies.

The attack also attracted criticism towards government agencies for reportedly not enhancing Uribe's security. Meanwhile, the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect has reignited debates about juvenile involvement in crime and the recruitment tactics of armed groups operating in the country.

