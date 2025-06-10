Assassination Attempt on Colombian Candidate Miguel Uribe Stirs Political Tensions
Colombian conservative presidential hopeful Miguel Uribe is in critical condition after a shooting at a rally. The attack has amplified political tension, with criticism directed at President Gustavo Petro. Allegations of insufficient security measures and the involvement of a minor suspect have added complexity to the situation.
- Country:
- Colombia
Colombian conservative presidential candidate Miguel Uribe remains in critical condition after being shot at a rally, escalating political tensions across the nation. The 39-year-old senator, who was shot on Saturday in Bogotá, has undergone brain surgery with minimal response to treatment, according to hospital officials.
Hundreds of supporters congregated outside the hospital in solidarity, while some directed blame at President Gustavo Petro, alleging his rhetoric fostered a hostile environment. The attempted assassination has revived memories of Colombia's violent 1990s and poses questions on national security policies.
The attack also attracted criticism towards government agencies for reportedly not enhancing Uribe's security. Meanwhile, the arrest of a 15-year-old suspect has reignited debates about juvenile involvement in crime and the recruitment tactics of armed groups operating in the country.
ALSO READ
YSRCP Protests Former Minister's Arrest Amidst Political Tensions
Debate Heats Up Over Caste Census Amidst Political Tensions
Environmental Crisis and Political Tensions in Gilgit-Baltistan Spark Urgent Calls for Action
Nilambur Bypoll Showdown: Political Tensions Rise Amid Candidate Selection
Geert Wilders' Radical Migration Plan Ignites New Political Tensions