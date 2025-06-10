Netanyahu's Coalition Teeters Amid Ultra-Orthodox Military Exemption Dispute

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is at the brink of parliamentary dissolution, with key coalition partners threatening to topple his government. The controversy centers on a contentious law aiming to exempt Israel's ultra-Orthodox community from military service.

Despite charges of corruption and recent security failures, Netanyahu remains a political stalwart. However, his long-serving government now faces its most severe test since the war initiated by Hamas on October 7, 2023.

The ultra-Orthodox community's resistance to the draft, viewed by many Israelis as important for societal integration, could unravel the coalition, reshaping Israeli political landscape amid a protracted Gaza conflict.