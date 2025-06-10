Netanyahu's Coalition Teeters Amid Ultra-Orthodox Military Exemption Dispute
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faces a critical vote aimed at dissolving Israel's parliament, driven by ultra-Orthodox coalition partners seeking military service exemptions. The potential government collapse stems from the divisive issue of exempting the ultra-Orthodox community from the draft, even as the Gaza war continues.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is at the brink of parliamentary dissolution, with key coalition partners threatening to topple his government. The controversy centers on a contentious law aiming to exempt Israel's ultra-Orthodox community from military service.
Despite charges of corruption and recent security failures, Netanyahu remains a political stalwart. However, his long-serving government now faces its most severe test since the war initiated by Hamas on October 7, 2023.
The ultra-Orthodox community's resistance to the draft, viewed by many Israelis as important for societal integration, could unravel the coalition, reshaping Israeli political landscape amid a protracted Gaza conflict.
