Supriya Sule's Stance on NCP Reunification Speculation

Supriya Sule, working president of NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), sidesteps questions about possible reunification with Ajit Pawar's faction on NCP's foundation day. She emphasizes her personal commitments and interactions with family. Rising speculation surrounds the patch-up of factions split after Ajit joined Shiv Sena-BJP government.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 10-06-2025 11:21 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 11:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Supriya Sule, the working president of the NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), distanced herself from addressing speculations regarding a possible reconciliation with Ajit Pawar's faction during the NCP's 26th foundation day celebrations. Sule stated she is occupied with other responsibilities, leaving her no time for such discussions.

When asked about her relationship with cousin and rival Ajit Pawar, Sule remarked she regularly communicates with her six brothers, including him, underscoring familial ties beyond political divides. The NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar, split in July 2023, leading to separate factions under Ajit and the senior Pawar.

Amid ongoing speculation of a potential reunion of the two factions, Sule expressed that within a democracy, everyone is entitled to their opinions. She reflected on the party's history and contributions, remembering key figures like R R Patil. Recently, Sule also represented India abroad post-Operation Sindoor.

