A Decade of Transformation: PM Modi's Impact on India

Union Jal Shakti Minister CR Paatil commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, claiming that it has brought unprecedented transformation to India over the past 11 years. Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters in Gandhinagar, Paatil credited Modi with ending political appeasement and instilling accountability and transparency since taking office in 2014.

Modi's government has registered significant developmental milestones, such as the installation of 12 crore toilets, provision of tap water to 15 crore households, lifting 25 crore citizens out of poverty, and extending maternity leave to 26 weeks. Paatil highlighted that Modi's administration is marked by its financial discipline and ability to take tough decisions like the removal of Article 370 and the practice of instant triple talaq.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel noted that under Modi's tenure, common people's trust in the government is at an all-time high. He described Modi as the first prime minister in independent India to prioritize national interest, marking a pivotal turn towards political stability and development-centric governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)