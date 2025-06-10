Union Minister Criticizes West Bengal Over Infiltration and Violence

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav launched a scathing attack on West Bengal's Trinamool Congress, alleging that the party is assisting infiltrators in settling within the state.

Yadav raised concerns about the growing incidents of violence, notably against women, since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took office in 2011, suggesting a deterioration in the law and order situation.

Highlighting regions like Murshidabad and Malda as hotspots for such crimes, Yadav contended that the state government's inaction has forced the Centre to step in, while questioning the handling of the broader political climate amid ongoing allegations of corruption and electoral violence.

