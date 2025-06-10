Left Menu

Union Minister Criticizes West Bengal Over Infiltration and Violence

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav accused the Trinamool Congress of aiding infiltration in West Bengal and criticized the rise in violence, especially against women, since Mamata Banerjee's tenure. He remarked on the state's failure to support Central forces and pinpointed areas like Murshidabad and Malda for atrocities.

Bhupender Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav launched a scathing attack on West Bengal's Trinamool Congress, alleging that the party is assisting infiltrators in settling within the state.

Yadav raised concerns about the growing incidents of violence, notably against women, since Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took office in 2011, suggesting a deterioration in the law and order situation.

Highlighting regions like Murshidabad and Malda as hotspots for such crimes, Yadav contended that the state government's inaction has forced the Centre to step in, while questioning the handling of the broader political climate amid ongoing allegations of corruption and electoral violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

