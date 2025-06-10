A Decade of Transformation: Progress Under PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure has marked a significant shift in India's trajectory, transforming it from a state of hopelessness to one of progress and development, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Speaking at the state BJP headquarters, Shekhawat underscored the paradigm shift in both thought process and governance. The focus has been on poverty alleviation, transparent governance, and citizen-centric policies, heralding a new journey towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

Shekhawat highlighted key initiatives such as Direct Benefit Transfer and 'Make in India', which have curbed corruption and boosted exports. He emphasized the government's dedication to service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor, signaling a shift from corruption and policy paralysis to innovation and economic growth.

