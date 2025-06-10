Left Menu

A Decade of Transformation: Progress Under PM Modi

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat highlighted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure, emphasizing a shift from hopelessness to development, citizen-centric governance, and technological advancement. With reforms like Direct Benefit Transfer and 'Make in India', India's transformation embodies innovation over corruption and aims for a developed nation by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 10-06-2025 14:04 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 14:04 IST
A Decade of Transformation: Progress Under PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 11-year tenure has marked a significant shift in India's trajectory, transforming it from a state of hopelessness to one of progress and development, according to Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Speaking at the state BJP headquarters, Shekhawat underscored the paradigm shift in both thought process and governance. The focus has been on poverty alleviation, transparent governance, and citizen-centric policies, heralding a new journey towards making India a developed nation by 2047.

Shekhawat highlighted key initiatives such as Direct Benefit Transfer and 'Make in India', which have curbed corruption and boosted exports. He emphasized the government's dedication to service, good governance, and the welfare of the poor, signaling a shift from corruption and policy paralysis to innovation and economic growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025