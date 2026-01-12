Left Menu

17 Mountain Division: Sentinels of the Northeast Embrace Innovation

Arunachal Pradesh Governor, Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik, praised the Indian Army's 17 Mountain Division on its 65th Raising Day, emphasizing the need for technological advancement to tackle security challenges. He lauded the Division's legacy and encouraged further civilian-military cooperation to maintain national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 12-01-2026 18:12 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 18:12 IST
17 Mountain Division: Sentinels of the Northeast Embrace Innovation
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik lauded the 17 Mountain Division of the Indian Army, calling it the 'guardian of the Northeast' and a critical sentinel of the Siliguri Corridor. He urged officers and troops to adopt emerging technologies to address evolving security threats.

Speaking at a sainik sammelan on the Division's 65th Raising Day in Gangtok, Parnaik highlighted the importance of integrating artificial intelligence, drones, modern surveillance systems, and cyber capabilities in a post–Operation Sindoor era. He stressed agility and innovation to enhance operational effectiveness.

The Governor underscored the significance of people-centric initiatives like Operation Sadbhavana to bolster community relations, alongside fulfilling security duties. He paid tribute to the Division's storied past, expressing confidence in their ability to overcome future challenges and contribute to a strong, secure India.

TRENDING

1
Vibrant Gujarat 2023: Pioneering the Mining Revolution

Vibrant Gujarat 2023: Pioneering the Mining Revolution

 India
2
Compounded GLP-1 Treatments: A Growing Trend in the U.S.

Compounded GLP-1 Treatments: A Growing Trend in the U.S.

 Global
3
Himachal's Energy Challenge: Water Evaporation, Cloudbursts, and Power Potential

Himachal's Energy Challenge: Water Evaporation, Cloudbursts, and Power Poten...

 India
4
Swiss Bar Tragedy Unveils Safety Breaches

Swiss Bar Tragedy Unveils Safety Breaches

 Switzerland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026