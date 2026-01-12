17 Mountain Division: Sentinels of the Northeast Embrace Innovation

On Monday, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen (Retd) K T Parnaik lauded the 17 Mountain Division of the Indian Army, calling it the 'guardian of the Northeast' and a critical sentinel of the Siliguri Corridor. He urged officers and troops to adopt emerging technologies to address evolving security threats.

Speaking at a sainik sammelan on the Division's 65th Raising Day in Gangtok, Parnaik highlighted the importance of integrating artificial intelligence, drones, modern surveillance systems, and cyber capabilities in a post–Operation Sindoor era. He stressed agility and innovation to enhance operational effectiveness.

The Governor underscored the significance of people-centric initiatives like Operation Sadbhavana to bolster community relations, alongside fulfilling security duties. He paid tribute to the Division's storied past, expressing confidence in their ability to overcome future challenges and contribute to a strong, secure India.