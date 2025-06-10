Saket Gokhale's Public Apology: A Legal Mandate

Trinamool Congress MP Saket Gokhale issued a public apology to former diplomat Lakshmi Murdeshwar Puri on Tuesday, acknowledging a series of defamatory tweets he had posted in June 2021. The tweets, which contained incorrect and unverified allegations regarding Puri's purchase of property abroad, prompted Gokhale's regretful admission of error.

The apology, shared on Gokhale's official X account, followed a directive from the Delhi High Court. The court had mandated a public apology and barred Gokhale from further commentary on Puri, the spouse of Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri. The legal proceedings were initiated after Gokhale failed to adhere to previous court orders requiring him to apologize and pay Rs 50 lakh in damages.

In a recent court hearing, Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora emphasized Gokhale's non-compliance despite numerous extensions. The High Court had previously ordered the attachment of Gokhale's monthly salary of Rs 1,90,000 until the damages were fully paid. Senior Advocate Maninder Singh, representing Puri, highlighted Gokhale's disregard for judicial processes and failure to disclose key directives to the court.

(With inputs from agencies.)