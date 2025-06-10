Left Menu

Criticism of Foreign Policy under Modi: AICC Speaks Out

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, AICC spokesperson, criticizes India's foreign policy under Modi, claiming it has failed and is harming the country. Rathore highlights Modi's lack of influence in announcing the India-Pakistan ceasefire, which was declared by Donald Trump, and warns of economic instability affecting Himachal Pradesh's apple growers.

Kuldeep Singh Rathore, a spokesperson for the All India Congress Committee, has made bold claims about the inefficacy of India's foreign policy under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stating it has underperformed and adversely impacted the nation.

Rathore, speaking to PTI, highlighted various issues plaguing the government, including rising inflation, unemployment, and the questionable execution of the Goods and Services Tax. Additionally, he pointed to Modi's perceived loss of diplomatic leverage, referencing that the U.S. President Donald Trump was the one to announce the India-Pakistan ceasefire.

Concerns were also raised by Rathore about the falling import duties on apples, a crucial part of Himachal Pradesh's economy, warning that unfavorable economic policies spearheaded by Trump could destabilize local farmers significantly.

