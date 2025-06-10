Transformative Decade: Maharashtra's Leap Under Modi Government
Under Narendra Modi's leadership, Maharashtra saw accelerated development and a tenfold increase in Central funds compared to the UPA era. Key infrastructure projects progressed, and initiatives like AC trains and flexible office timings were proposed. Fadnavis claims reduced Naxal influence and challenges Congress's accusations of electoral rigging.
The Narendra Modi-led government at India's Centre has completed 11 years, bringing transformative changes to Maharashtra, said Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis during a press meet.
Fadnavis highlighted significant developmental strides, mentioning key projects like metro networks and massive investments in railway and infrastructure projects, attributing these advancements to the increased Central funds exceeding Rs 10.5 lakh crore—a stark rise from the Rs 1.23 lakh crore during the UPA's decade-long rule.
Fadnavis addressed the ongoing debate with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding alleged electoral rigging and emphasized the downfall of Naxalism under BJP power. He also underscored upcoming urban transformation projects, including Mumbai's suburban railway network improvements and the ambitious Dharavi redevelopment project.
(With inputs from agencies.)
