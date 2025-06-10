Left Menu

High-Stakes Impeachment Trial of Vice President Sara Duterte Unfolds: A Pivotal Moment in Philippine Politics

Sara Duterte, Vice President of the Philippines, faces a potentially career-ending impeachment trial. Accused of high crimes, including budget anomalies and wealth accumulation, she could face a lifetime political ban if convicted. The trial, influenced by her fractured relationship with President Marcos, could reshape the nation's political landscape.

On Tuesday, Philippine senators were sworn in as jurors for the impeachment trial of Vice President Sara Duterte. Facing a political lifetime ban if convicted of high crimes, her trial is expected to have significant implications for Philippine politics, particularly for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his ongoing presidency.

Duterte denies the allegations, which include budget anomalies and wealth amassment. Her office released a statement asserting readiness to refute these accusations. A two-thirds majority is needed to convict—her presence in a future presidential race in 2028 hangs in the balance.

The trial follows the fallout with ally Marcos, despite Duterte's allies' strong performance in recent midterm elections. Marcos, who is limited to a single term, seeks influence in future elections. This trial marks Duterte as the fifth high-ranking Philippine official to face impeachment.

