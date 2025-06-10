Karnataka’s Caste Re-Enumeration and Political Turmoil
The Congress party plans to conduct a caste re-enumeration in Karnataka, addressing communities' concerns about the outdated data from a survey conducted a decade ago. The move coincides with a recent stampede linked to IPL celebrations, prompting criticism of the state government. Meanwhile, Karnataka faces inadequate central plan allocations.
The Congress party announced on Tuesday its decision to undertake a caste re-enumeration in Karnataka, following complaints from various communities about exclusion in a survey conducted ten years ago.
During a meeting at Congress' new headquarters, party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, discussed political issues, such as a recent stampede linked to IPL celebrations in Bengaluru. The Congress criticized the state government's involvement, drawing parallels to negligence seen in other states.
The Karnataka government, under fire from the opposition BJP and JD(S), has pledged a pro-people approach and judicial inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, the Congress criticized the central government for inadequate plan allocation to Karnataka, accusing it of marginalization.
