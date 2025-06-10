Left Menu

Karnataka’s Caste Re-Enumeration and Political Turmoil

The Congress party plans to conduct a caste re-enumeration in Karnataka, addressing communities' concerns about the outdated data from a survey conducted a decade ago. The move coincides with a recent stampede linked to IPL celebrations, prompting criticism of the state government. Meanwhile, Karnataka faces inadequate central plan allocations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 17:36 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 17:36 IST
Karnataka’s Caste Re-Enumeration and Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party announced on Tuesday its decision to undertake a caste re-enumeration in Karnataka, following complaints from various communities about exclusion in a survey conducted ten years ago.

During a meeting at Congress' new headquarters, party leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, his deputy D K Shivakumar, Mallikarjun Kharge, and Rahul Gandhi, discussed political issues, such as a recent stampede linked to IPL celebrations in Bengaluru. The Congress criticized the state government's involvement, drawing parallels to negligence seen in other states.

The Karnataka government, under fire from the opposition BJP and JD(S), has pledged a pro-people approach and judicial inquiry into the incident. Meanwhile, the Congress criticized the central government for inadequate plan allocation to Karnataka, accusing it of marginalization.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025