A Decade of Progress: How Modi's Leadership Reshaped India

Highlighting the accomplishments of the Narendra Modi government over the past 11 years, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the administration for lifting 27 crore people out of poverty and establishing India as a self-reliant defense power.

Dhami, speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, criticized the previous UPA administration, describing it as riddled with scams before 2014. He credited Modi with introducing a performance-based political culture and instigating a fundamental shift in governance.

He also praised key developments in Uttarakhand, noting infrastructure improvements like the nearing completion of the Delhi-Dehradun elevated road and expansion of the Dehradun airport, as well as the state's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)