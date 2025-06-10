A Decade of Progress: How Modi's Leadership Reshaped India
Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami praised the Narendra Modi government for empowering 27 crore people to rise above the poverty line, transforming India into a self-reliant defense power, and altering the country's work culture since 2014. He also highlighted significant local developments in Uttarakhand under the Modi administration.
- Country:
- India
Highlighting the accomplishments of the Narendra Modi government over the past 11 years, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami lauded the administration for lifting 27 crore people out of poverty and establishing India as a self-reliant defense power.
Dhami, speaking at a press conference at the BJP headquarters, criticized the previous UPA administration, describing it as riddled with scams before 2014. He credited Modi with introducing a performance-based political culture and instigating a fundamental shift in governance.
He also praised key developments in Uttarakhand, noting infrastructure improvements like the nearing completion of the Delhi-Dehradun elevated road and expansion of the Dehradun airport, as well as the state's zero-tolerance policy towards corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Russian Air Defense Thwarts Drone Incursion
Uttarakhand's Push for Progress: Malan Bridge Rebuilt and Strategies for 2047 Envisioned
Odisha Strengthens Cyber Defense with New Command Center
Assam's Strategic Leap: Defense Corridor and Aviation Expansion
India's Unyielding Defense: Thwarting Drone Attacks from Pakistan