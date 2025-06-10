Left Menu

Controversy Erupts: AAP Slams BJP Over Slum Demolition Plans

AAP leader Atishi accuses BJP of breaking election promises by planning slum demolitions in Kalkaji's Bhoomiheen Camp without providing housing to eligible residents. Despite assurances from Delhi's Chief Minister, eviction notices have been issued, sparking protests and accusations of political betrayal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:16 IST
Controversy Erupts: AAP Slams BJP Over Slum Demolition Plans
AAP leader and former Delhi CM Atishi (Photo/X@ AtishiAAP). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated accusation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what she calls a betrayal of election promises. Atishi has claimed at a press conference that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to demolish huts in the Bhoomiheen Camp area of Kalkaji without allocating flats to all eligible residents.

Amidst anti-demolition protests, Atishi criticized the actions of the DDA and police, stating that despite previous assurances from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, residents were forcibly evicted. According to Atishi, over 3,000 flats have been constructed nearby by the DDA, yet only 1,800 have been allotted.

A resident of Bhoomiheen Camp further alleged discrepancies in the government's allocation scheme, claiming many families weren't included in the official survey. Combining these issues with a court order for demolition, tensions between political promises and the actions of local authorities have reached a boiling point.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025