Controversy Erupts: AAP Slams BJP Over Slum Demolition Plans

In a heated accusation, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi has lashed out at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for what she calls a betrayal of election promises. Atishi has claimed at a press conference that the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) plans to demolish huts in the Bhoomiheen Camp area of Kalkaji without allocating flats to all eligible residents.

Amidst anti-demolition protests, Atishi criticized the actions of the DDA and police, stating that despite previous assurances from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, residents were forcibly evicted. According to Atishi, over 3,000 flats have been constructed nearby by the DDA, yet only 1,800 have been allotted.

A resident of Bhoomiheen Camp further alleged discrepancies in the government's allocation scheme, claiming many families weren't included in the official survey. Combining these issues with a court order for demolition, tensions between political promises and the actions of local authorities have reached a boiling point.

(With inputs from agencies.)